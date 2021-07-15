Ohio Mayor Promises to Fix George Floyd Mural Possibly Struck by Lightning | Inside Edition

While there's no definitive answer as to what happened to the mural, it will go back up, according to the city.

After a George Floyd mural was possibly destroyed by lightning in Toledo, Ohio, the city is promising to put a new one up. The mural collapsed on Tuesday and while the official cause isn’t confirmed, witnesses told police they saw lightning hit it, KTRK reported.

But the city’s building instructor told The Blade that the wall destruction appeared to be from natural causes.

"It was just age. It just came away," Koogan said. "It happens to the older buildings." 

The mural, which is called "Take a Breath," was painted last year by artist David Ross, and now the city’s mayor is promising that it will be back. Ross also said that he will recreate the work of art, according to reports.

"We may never know for certain why the George Floyd mural came down. It could have been an act of nature, or it could have been an act of vandalism," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement.

"We will work with the Arts Commission and the artist to make sure that a new mural can replace the old, so that the message at the core of this artwork can be heard."

