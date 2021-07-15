Ohio Mayor Promises to Fix George Floyd Mural Possibly Struck by Lightning
While there's no definitive answer as to what happened to the mural, it will go back up, according to the city.
After a George Floyd mural was possibly destroyed by lightning in Toledo, Ohio, the city is promising to put a new one up. The mural collapsed on Tuesday and while the official cause isn’t confirmed, witnesses told police they saw lightning hit it, KTRK reported.
But the city’s building instructor told The Blade that the wall destruction appeared to be from natural causes.
"It was just age. It just came away," Koogan said. "It happens to the older buildings."
The mural, which is called "Take a Breath," was painted last year by artist David Ross, and now the city’s mayor is promising that it will be back. Ross also said that he will recreate the work of art, according to reports.
"We may never know for certain why the George Floyd mural came down. It could have been an act of nature, or it could have been an act of vandalism," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement.
"We will work with the Arts Commission and the artist to make sure that a new mural can replace the old, so that the message at the core of this artwork can be heard."
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation ProjectOffbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist AdAnimals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of ChickensAnimals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain TunaInvestigative