New Kobe Bryant Mural in Hollywood Honors His 2018 Oscar Win and Skill at Storytelling

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:08 AM PDT, June 4, 2021

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, visited artist Brian Peterson while he was painting the mural and gave her personal approval. 

Kobe Bryant: Storyteller. That’s the side of the LA Lakers legend a new mural that has been painted is dedicated to and honors. Located just steps away from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where the Academy Awards are held, the mural depicts Kobe Bryant kissing his Oscar after his historic 2018 win for Best Animated Short Film. 

Brian Peterson, the artist who did the piece, explains why this particular mural does not show Bryant doing what he’s best known for — playing basketball.

“We're used to seeing Kobe in his superhero outfit, his Lakers uniform,” he said. “That's the Kobe that we can't quite achieve. We can't dunk. We can't win championships. We don't have his expertise.

"But the Kobe that you're going to see here today, the 'Storytelling Kobe,' is something we can all do.”

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, even visited Peterson while he was painting the mural and gave her personal approval. 

“Every single one of us has the power to tell stories, to leave a legacy, to pass down things from generation to generation,” Brian said. “So let this wall be an inspiration to you, to build a legacy, to build community, to inspire youth, and to carry on what Kobe left here.”

