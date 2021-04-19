Vanessa Bryant Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tribute to Kobe: 'I Love You'
"Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years," Vanessa Bryant wrote alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss at the altar.
Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary on Sunday, writing "I love you" to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.
"Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years," Vanessa Bryant, 38, wrote alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss at the altar in an Instagram post on Sunday.
Bryant also posted an old video of the two together, which features Kobe talking about their love together. She captioned the video, "I love you now, forever and always."
"We have a good time together," Kobe said. "I love her tremendously. We're best friends, too. It's a blessing."
Vanessa was 17 years old and Kobe 20 years old when the pair met in 1999 on the set of a music video. The Los Angeles Lakers star proposed to her after she turned 18 and they got married on April 18, 2001. They had four children together.
