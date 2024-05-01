Ohio Teen Accused of 4 Murders Sentenced to Over 30 Years

An Ohio teenager accused of committing four murders when he was 14 has been sentenced to over 30 years behind bars by a Hamilton County judge Monday.

Mikeem Thomas, 17, reportedly smiled at times and even laughed during his plea and sentencing Monday inside an Ohio courtroom, according to Cincinnati.com.

Thomas was sentenced by Judge Robert Goering in Common Pleas Court to 31 to 36-and-a-half-years in prison, a term that had been agreed upon as part of his plea deal with prosecutors.

He was indicted last year on 27 counts including six counts of murder, 14 counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery and three counts of attempt.

Thomas was prosecuted as an adult and entered a guilty plea to four counts of manslaughter, three counts of felonious assault, two counts of robbery as well as gun charges and is believed to be the only juvenile in Hamilton County history to face murder charges in four separate killings, Cincinnati.com reported.

Thomas was just 14 when he was involved in four separate killings that stretched between October 2020 and February 2021.

Prosecutors say that he shot and killed his final victim, Terrance North, in February 2021 as an audition for getting paid to kill people.

The so-called-ringleader of the murder-for-hire plot, Carl Godfrey, was sentenced earlier this year to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to WHIO-7.

Thomas’ sentence has sparked outrage among the families of the victims as well as prosecutors.

“Thirty-one years is not a number we like,” assistant prosecutor Linda Scott told Cincinnati.com.

Thomas will be in his 40s when he is released from prison.