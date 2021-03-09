O.J. Simpson took to Twitter Monday afternoon to let his feelings be known about the headlines around the country, from the coronavirus to viral videos, to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to jury selection for the Derek Chauvin trial.

In the two-minute, 11-second clip, the disgraced former football player who appeared to be speaking at a golf course in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he is currently living, discussed the delay of jury selection process in the Chauvin trial.

Former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, 46, in south Minneapolis on May 25. Cellphone video taken by a bystander appeared to show Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he yelled "I can't breathe" and a growing crowd shouted for officers to get off Floyd. Floyd was handcuffed behind his back and lying prone on the asphalt. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

After joking about the pronunciation of Minnesota by poking fun of the accents of the people who are from the state, Simpson causally slipped in, “you know, I was apart of some jury selections.” He then said he understood why the NAACP said it wanted the jury to reflect the community.

“I here in Las Vegas had a trial and it was an all-white jury and I am pretty sure we got Blacks who live here in Las Vegas,” Simpson said referring to his 2008 trial after being charged with robbery and kidnapping. He was found guilty.

Simpson remains on parole until 2022 because of his 2007 crime in Vegas. The former Heisman Trophy winner was convicted of 12 charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery, and sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2008 by a Nevada judge. In 2017, he was released after serving nine years in Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center.

The conditions for Simpson’s parole bar him from associating with convicted felons and possessing a firearm and require him to submit to random drug tests.

In June 1994, Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. After what was dubbed "the trial of the century," Simpson was acquitted of the double homicide in 1995.

However, in a civil lawsuit filed by both of the victims' families after the trial, Simpson was found responsible for Brown Simpson and Goldman's deaths and was ordered to pay a total of $33.5 million in damages.

The families say they have only received a small portion of that judgment. Simpson maintains he had nothing to do with his ex-wife and her friend's deaths.

