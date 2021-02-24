Oklahoma Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing and Cannibalizing of Neighbor After Killing 2 Relatives, Police Say

An Oklahoma man is a suspect in three homicides after he allegedly confessed to killing his neighbor, cutting out her heart, and cooking it for dinner, according to reports. Lawrence Paul Anderson allegedly took the organ back to his house on Feb. 9 and cooked it with potatoes, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, the Oklahoman reported.

"He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons," an agent from OSBI wrote in a search warrant request obtained by the paper.

Authorities believe that Anderson, 42, then allegedly killed his uncle and the man's 4-year-old granddaughter with whom he lived, police said. He is also accused of stabbing his aunt in both eyes. She survived her injuries and was able to call the police to their home, the OSBI said in a statement.

Police say they learned about the third death two days later, after interviewing Anderson who was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a hospital for self-inflicted injuries, the Oklahoman reported.

Anderson was previously convicted in 2006 and sentenced to four years for attacking his girlfriend and possession of crack cocaine, the outlet reported. He was released in under two years.

He was reportedly most recently released from prison in January for unrelated crimes involving firearms and drugs. He was sentenced in 2017 and sentenced to 20 years but Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his time to nine years, according to the Oklahoman.

He had been staying with his uncle and aunt, who he listed as his post-incarceration residence, since his release. They were reportedly "surprised to see him just show up," Oklahoma City attorney Robert Wagner told the Oklahoman.

"They had no prior knowledge that he was being released and they had never consented to him listing their address as his home,” the outlet reported.

Prosecutors plan to charge Anderson in connection to the killings. The death penalty is also "on the table," Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks told reporters.

