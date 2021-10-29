Oklahoma Resumes Execution With Inmate Who Dies Vomiting and Convulsing
John Marion Grant was executed for the 1998 murder of a prison cafeteria worker. He died Thursday after vomiting and convulsing after Oklahoma resumed its death penalty after a six-year moratorium.
Oklahoma resumed its death penalty Thursday by administering lethal injections to an inmate who convulsed and vomited after receiving an initial dose, according to a journalist who witnessed the execution.
John Marion Grant, 60, was the first prisoner to be killed since a series of flawed executions in 2014 and 2015 led to a state ban on capital punishment. Grant was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to death in 1999.
