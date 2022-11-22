Oklahoma Teacher's Aide Arrested After Alleged Rape of Student 2 Weeks After Starting Job at School

Crime
Front of Granite Public School building
Facebook/Granite Public School
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:23 PM PST, November 22, 2022

Ashley Waffle, 22, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, according to court records.

An Oklahoma teacher's aide was arrested for rape after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student only two weeks after starting at the new school, according to published reports.

Ashley Waffle, 22, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, according to court records

School officials informed the local police department of the alleged rape on Nov. 9 after hearing about a "rumored sexual relationship" between the new teachers aide and a student, according to KSWO. 

The investigation uncovered that the teacher and student allegedly had sex at Waffle’s apartment two different times after talking on Snapchat on Oct. 25, reported KSWO.

Waffle started working at Granite Public School on Oct. 10, only 15 days prior to when she started speaking to the student on Snapchat, according to KSWO

Granite Public Schools' superintendent, Missy Berry, released a statement confirming that Waffle is no longer employed at the school and that they are cooperating with the investigation, according to KSWO.

Waffle is currently being held on a $100,000 bail, according to court records. She is being held at the Greer County Jail, reported KSWO.

The Greer County courts office told Inside Edition Digital that Waffle has not yet entered a plea. Her next court date is Dec. 13.

Related Stories

University of Idaho Murders: What We Know So Far
School District to Pay $15.75 Million Over Asthma Death: Lawyer Says
What We Know About Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Arrested in Vegas Months Prior to Boyfriend’s Killing

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Natalia Bryant, Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant, Files for Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker: Reports
Natalia Bryant, Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant, Files for Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker: Reports
1

Natalia Bryant, Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant, Files for Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker: Reports

News
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
2

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Florida Teens at Ranch Awoken by Male Camp Employee Standing Over One of Them: Report
Florida Teens at Ranch Awoken by Male Camp Employee Standing Over One of Them: Report
3

Florida Teens at Ranch Awoken by Male Camp Employee Standing Over One of Them: Report

Crime
What We Know About Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
What We Know About Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
4

What We Know About Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich

Crime
University of Idaho Murders: What We Know So Far
University of Idaho Murders: What We Know So Far
5

University of Idaho Murders: What We Know So Far

Crime