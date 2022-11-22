An Oklahoma teacher's aide was arrested for rape after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student only two weeks after starting at the new school, according to published reports.

Ashley Waffle, 22, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, according to court records.

School officials informed the local police department of the alleged rape on Nov. 9 after hearing about a "rumored sexual relationship" between the new teachers aide and a student, according to KSWO.

The investigation uncovered that the teacher and student allegedly had sex at Waffle’s apartment two different times after talking on Snapchat on Oct. 25, reported KSWO.

Waffle started working at Granite Public School on Oct. 10, only 15 days prior to when she started speaking to the student on Snapchat, according to KSWO.

Granite Public Schools' superintendent, Missy Berry, released a statement confirming that Waffle is no longer employed at the school and that they are cooperating with the investigation, according to KSWO.

Waffle is currently being held on a $100,000 bail, according to court records. She is being held at the Greer County Jail, reported KSWO.

The Greer County courts office told Inside Edition Digital that Waffle has not yet entered a plea. Her next court date is Dec. 13.

