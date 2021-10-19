Two separate falls at a Phish concert in California resulted in the death of one fan and two injured.

The three individuals fell from the upper levels in the San Francisco Chase Center, where the concert was being held.

A San Francisco police spokesperson said that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, police were alerted to a person in need of medical assistance. When they arrived, they found a man who was suffering from injuries caused by a possible fall, according to KPIX 5.

“Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased,” the spokesperson said.

There is no evidence of foul play, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been looped into the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Officials have not released the man’s name.

According to reports on Reddit, witnesses say the first person who fell from the upper level landed on his head with enough force to break the seat he hit.

These accounts also described how the staff tried to quickly clean up the victim’s blood during the police questioning.

Another Reddit poster said that the man landed just a couple of rows behind him. “It’s so lucky that nobody besides him was hurt,” the post read.

“The sound and scene were incredible and horrifying.”

A Chase Center spokesperson released the following statement Monday:

“We are working with the local authorities to determine exactly what happened, and will defer questions about the incident to the San Francisco Police Department.”

