YouTube Makeup Artist and Influencer Mel Thompson Dead at 35
Mel’s husband, Puffin, posted several photos of her and announced her death on Instagram.
Makeup influencer Mel Thompson has passed away.
Over 170,000 people subscribed to Mel's YouTube channel to get her take on the latest makeup, hair, and skincare products.
On Monday, Mel’s husband, Puffin, announced her death on Instagram, saying, “We lost a beautiful person.” He gave no cause of death.
Mel’s last video was posted just three days ago. It’s of an unboxing of Wayne Goss’ new eye shadow palette.
Goss, a British makeup artist, commented on Thompson’s final video saying in part, “Mel was more than a YouTuber to me. She was a friend. I am absolutely devastated.”
Mel Thompson was 35 years old. She is survived by her husband and four children.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National ParkCrime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta WeddingNews
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No MotiveCrime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New RuleInvestigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's DeathEntertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video ShowsCrime