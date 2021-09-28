Makeup influencer Mel Thompson has passed away.

Over 170,000 people subscribed to Mel's YouTube channel to get her take on the latest makeup, hair, and skincare products.

On Monday, Mel’s husband, Puffin, announced her death on Instagram, saying, “We lost a beautiful person.” He gave no cause of death.

Mel’s last video was posted just three days ago. It’s of an unboxing of Wayne Goss’ new eye shadow palette.

Goss, a British makeup artist, commented on Thompson’s final video saying in part, “Mel was more than a YouTuber to me. She was a friend. I am absolutely devastated.”

Mel Thompson was 35 years old. She is survived by her husband and four children.

