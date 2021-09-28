YouTube Makeup Artist and Influencer Mel Thompson Dead at 35 | Inside Edition

YouTube Makeup Artist and Influencer Mel Thompson Dead at 35

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:38 AM PDT, September 28, 2021

Mel’s husband, Puffin, posted several photos of her and announced her death on Instagram.

Makeup influencer Mel Thompson has passed away.

Over 170,000 people subscribed to Mel's YouTube channel to get her take on the latest makeup, hair, and skincare products.

On Monday, Mel’s husband, Puffin, announced her death on Instagram, saying, “We lost a beautiful person.” He gave no cause of death.

Mel’s last video was posted just three days ago. It’s of an unboxing of Wayne Goss’ new eye shadow palette.

Goss, a British makeup artist, commented on Thompson’s final video saying in part, “Mel was more than a YouTuber to me. She was a friend. I am absolutely devastated.”

Mel Thompson was 35 years old. She is survived by her husband and four children.

Related Stories

YouTuber David Aguilar Gifts 8-Year-Old French Boy With a Prosthetic Arm Made of Legos
Unvaccinated YouTuber Brandon Ashur Urged Followers to Get Vaccinated Before Dying From COVID-19
How YouTuber Brianna Arsement Went From Being a Nurse to a Professional Gamer With 9.3 Million Subscribers
YouTuber Jeffree Star Says He Has to Wear Back Brace After Wyoming Car AccidentNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime