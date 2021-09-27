YouTuber David Aguilar Gifts 8-Year-Old French Boy With a Prosthetic Arm Made of Legos
His many fans know YouTuber David Aguilar as Hand Solo. He's also an engineering student who created a prosthetic arm for himself.
It was a fitting day for Beknur Zahibekyly, but not for back-to-school clothes. The enthusiastic 8-year-old received a prosthetic arm made of Legos.
According to his mother, Zaure Bektemissova, finding suitable prosthetics has been a challenge. "Prosthetics are mostly standard," she said. "They are big and heavy, so for his spine, it was not a good idea."
So, she reached out to a popular YouTuber who she thought could help.
His many fans know David Aguilar as Hand Solo. He's also an engineering student who created a prosthetic arm for himself out of the famous toy bricks.
Aguilar was happy to make one for Beknur, who has been thriving since receiving it. "Now I can grab things with my hands — before I couldn't," he notes.
His mom says the gift has changed her son's life. "His self-esteem is high now, comparing to what was before," she said.
A little creativity and innovation have opened up a whole new world for this child.
