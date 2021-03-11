Oregon Hiker Miraculously Survives 100 Foot Fall During Birthday Hike

An Oregon hiker fell more than 100 feet from an oceanside cliff in Oregon and miraculously lived to tell about it. The outdoor excursion was part of a birthday celebration Friday that will most likely be the one birthday they never forget.

Gil Tighe was hiking at Hug Point State Park near Arch Cape with their partner and had decided to walk a trail they hadn’t hiked before that didn’t appear particularly dangerous. But after the hike began, they learned it was narrower than they had initially thought, and what followed was Tighe’s fall more than 100 feet, NBC affiliate KGW reported.

“I lost my footing and slipped,” Tighe told FOX12 Oregon. They tried to catch themselves on the dirt and roots before the sudden drop.

The drop was about 100 feet and happened in less than three seconds, with Tighe falling at roughly 40 mph, Tighe explained to the news station. Tighe may have lost consciousness. Their partner was able to get help, and the U.S. Coast Guard reportedly transported them in helicopter to the hospital.

Tighe suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm and fractures in their face, nose, ribs, left elbow and hip, but they did not suffer any brain or spinal injuries, Fox 12 reported.

But still they appeared to be a good sport. ”I have to say, wasn't sure my 25th birthday would top the last two parties I had, but this will definitely be the hardest to forget," Tighe told KGW.

Grateful to be alive, Tighe expressed gratitude to all the first responders, paramedics and health care workers who they said "saved my life."

Tighe mentioned that previously they struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts they've since been able to overcome, and after surviving this fall, was grateful for the second chance, People reported.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Man Is 2nd Hiker to Suffer Fatal Fall at Angels Landing at Zion National Park in Less Than a Month

Missing Colorado Hiker Josh Hall's Dog Found Alive, Bringing a Sign of Hope to Family

Phoenix Hiker Accidentally Falls 40 Feet to His Death at Papago Mountain, Police Say