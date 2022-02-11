An Oregon man’s attempt to protect his family from a bear on the property ended tragically when he accidentally shot and killed his own brother before turning the gun on himself.

The man, who wasn’t named, called 911 around 7 a.m. earlier this week to report the shooting, authorities said in a statement. He told 911 operators that he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun because there was a bear on their property,” a statement by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office read.

When deputies arrived to the home, they found one man dead of a gunshot wound, and another, also dead, with what appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the statement.

“It is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting,” according to the statement.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Related Stories