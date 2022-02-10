After Bob Saget's Autopsy Raises Alarm Around Skull Injuries, What Doctors Say to Do If You Hit Your Head

It’s the haunting question raised by the autopsy of beloved comedian Bob Saget: How did he suffer a fatal head injury alone in his hotel room?

The post-mortem findings revealed that Saget died of blunt head trauma, most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall, according to the chief medical examiner.

The just-released autopsy report says the blow was so severe, Saget had multiple skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, bruising around the eyes and an abrasion on the back of the head that was 1-inch by 1.3-inches wide.

Saget was 6-foot-5 and weighed 228 pounds, according to the report. At the time of death, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Priya Bannerjee, who reviewed the findings for Inside Edition, says there was “bruising on the brain.”

“It looks like he hit the back of his head and then the brain rattles inside the skull and causes a lot of damage,” Bannerjee said.

Bannerjee said he may have slipped and fell on the tile in the bathroom or even slipped and hit his head on an object.

Saget's grieving family says he "accidentally hit his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in room 962 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando last month.

His hotel key card showed he checked into his room at 2:17 a.m. after a stand-up performance. At 3:42 a.m., he posted a photo with the message: “Loved the show tonight. Happily addicted again to this.”

Many people suffer some type of fall or a blow to the head at some time in their lives. Usually it's nothing, but sometimes a head injury can lead to symptoms that don't appear for hours.

So how do you know when you’ve suffered a serious injury that needs urgent medical attention?

The warning signs to watch for after a blow to the head are headache, vision problems, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or confusion.

“If anyone has a head injury and there was any alteration, something just not feeling right, they should seek immediate medical attention,” head injury specialist Dr. Robert Duarte told Inside Edition.

Nearly 3 million Americans sustain traumatic brain injuries every year.

