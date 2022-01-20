Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out for the First Time Since Comedian's Passing

Bob Saget's grieving widow, Kelly Rizzo, is speaking out for the first time since he was found dead in a suite at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Florida Jan. 9.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” she shared their final conversation after a stand-up gig.



“He was just on his way home or back to his hotel and just was telling me what a wonderful show he had and it was so amazing and he was happy and just loving what he did. He just said he felt like he was 26 again,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo also spoke on “Today” in an emotional interview.

“He was just the best man I've ever known in my life and he was so kind and so wonderful,” Rizzo said.

The final episode of Saget’s podcast has just been released. He talked to comedian Margaret Cho about being on the road again doing stand-up.



“I didn't know I was going to love stand-up as much as I love it,” he said.

Meanwhile, tributes on social media have been pouring in the wake of Saget’s passing.

Actor Jaleel White, who played Urkel on the 1990s sitcom “Family Matters” posted a video of Saget and him bantering as they waited for a COVID-19 test. The moment of spontaneous comedy is going viral.



White, a long time friend, shared the treasured video on Instagram, writing, “Bob was right over my shoulder with the jokes. It’s the last time he and I were together and strangely, it’s a really fond memory.”

Saget tested positive for COVID-19 in December, even though he was boosted. Rizzo said it was a mild illness.



The medical examiner has not yet released Saget's cause of death.

