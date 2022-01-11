Stars are making emotional tributes to Bob Saget as police investigate the 65-year-old's death in a Florida hotel room.

Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement Monday that preliminary autopsy results showed no "evidence of drug use or foul play," but Saget's cause and manner of death are "pending further studies and investigation, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," he added.

Longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears taping a memorial to Saget Monday evening.

“If you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was the ‘sweetest,’" Kimmel said, fighting for composure. “And Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man. And the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word. If you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it. Sweetest.”

“When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot,” Kimmel said. “So I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly, and to his friends, who loved him so much.”

Saget's body was discovered by a Ritz Carlton security officer Sunday afternoon after family members asked for a welfare check because they had not been able to reach him. The actor and comedian and been on tour and was scheduled to check out that morning.

Saget had used his card key to enter his suite at 2:17 a.m., according to an incident report. He was found lying on the bed, with his left arm resting on his chest and his right extended on the mattress.

"He could have had a stroke. He could have had an aortic dissection, which is tearing of the largest blood vessel that delivers blood to the body," forensic pathologist Priya Bannerjee told Inside Edition.

Shortly before his death, Saget had disclosed he had contracted COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

"It does not feel good," he said on a podcast. "I had it."

