Oregon Woman Reports Having Acid Thrown at Her 3 Times Since March: Police

Oregon acid attacks.
The woman said she was attacked several times, according to police.Getty/Stock
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 2:39 PM PDT, June 30, 2022

The Oregon woman told police the suspect also made comments about her being Native American, authorities said.

An Oregon woman has reported to police she had acid thrown on her three times since March, Eugene authorities said.

The unidentified woman said the most recent attack occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when she opened her door and someone threw acid on her, police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said. The woman was taken to a hospital for chemical burns, McLaughlin said.

On June 19, the woman reported someone had broken into her house and poured a chemical on her, then lit the fluid, police said. 

She smothered the flames with a sandal and was treated for burns at a local hospital, police said.

The first reported incident was on March 28, when the woman was walking her dog. She told police a man threw a cup of acid on her. She was transported to an emergency room, where she was treated for burns, police said.

The woman said the same person attacked her in all three incidents. In at least two of the attacks, he made disparaging remarks about her Native American ethnicity, she told police.

She described the suspect as a white male between the ages of 17 and 20, with dirty-blond hair. Eugene police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

