Oscars Ceremony Gives Brief Nod of Solidarity With Ukraine, But No Zelenskyy Appearance

Where was President Volodymyr Zelenskyy? That's what millions in the global Oscars audience were asking last night.

Not only was Ukraine's president not given the platform at the Oscars he had lobbied for, there was also an unexpectedly low-key tribute to his nation's heroic war against the invading Russians.

“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” Mila Kunis said. The Ukrainian-born actress didn’t mention the country by name. “One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

After Reba McEntire's performance, there was a moment of silence. Viewers saw a slate asking for support for Ukraine.

Some stars, like Tyler Perry, wore blue and yellow ribbons. Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola wore a Ukraine flag pin. He appeared onstage for a “Godfather” 50th anniversary tribute alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, and they gave Ukraine a shoutout.

But some wanted much more.

Sean Penn is threatening to melt down his two Oscars because Zelenskyy was not given the opportunity to speak during the show.

“Every bit of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history. When I return I will smelt mine in public,” Penn said.

The New York Times reported the Academy wanted to keep the show upbeat while still expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the titanic struggle in Ukraine goes on.

After weeks of bombardment, the mayor of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine says the city has come largely under the control of Russian forces.

