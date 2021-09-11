Over 100 Birds and Various Animals Covered in Oil as a Result of Hurricane Ida | Inside Edition

Over 100 Birds and Various Animals Covered in Oil as a Result of Hurricane Ida

Animals
A seagull flies over oil covered sea, which leaked from a sinked cargo ship, causing an environmental disaster in Athens, Greece on September 14, 2017
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 11:03 AM PDT, September 11, 2021

Not only were birds, including Black-bellied whistling ducks and blue-winged teal, covered in oil, but so were alligators river otters, and nutria.

Hurricane Ida has not only affected those who live in the areas where it hit, but the storm has also wreaked havoc on wildlife.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that over 100 birds are covered in oil following an oil spill at Alliance Refinery in the Belle Chase region of Louisiana.

“The number of oiled birds documented, with more expected, have been observed within heavy pockets of crude oil throughout the facility as well as nearby flooded fields and retention ponds,” the website explains.

They add that some of the oily birds have been captured and taken to be rehabilitated. Also, their efforts to save the birds and other animals affected will take a few weeks.

Since Hurricane Ida made landfall, the US Coast Guard has investigated at least 350 oil spills, CNN notes. They range from minor to potentially notable pollution reporting, they add.

