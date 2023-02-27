Extreme weather continues to batter much of the nation, and in Southern California, residents got to experience a truly rare weather occurrence.

As much as six-and-a half feet of snow fell in some parts of the Golden State.

The National Weather Service says this is one of the worst storms to ever hit California, and for hundreds of school kids on a science trip it meant a much longer field trip than expected.

Over 500 students found themselves trapped at a sleepaway science camp due to the winter blizzard that descended on Southern California.

The sixth and seventh-grade students had been at the camp since last Tuesday and were supposed to come home on Friday, until Mother Nature made other plans.

The roads leading to and from the camp were completely shut down because of the snow, and cars were not allowed within 10 miles of the site for days.

Things finally started to turn around on Monday however, when a fleet of certified vans and drivers started the rescue and evacuation process.

Parrisa Yazdani's daughter Elle is among the stranded students.

"What I'm seeing is a lot of homesick and a lot of worry," she tells Inside Edition. "Yesterday, she FaceTimed me crying."

Elle also wrote her family a note that read: " I really miss you guys and I really want to go home."'

Mom is also missing her daughter.

"They're trying to tell us not to worry, but it's just very hard right?" Parrisa says. "You know, the kids don't have any clean clothes right now."

Janine Guenard's daughter Kennedy is also at the camp.

"I've gotten a couple of texts from my daughter that says she she's okay," Janine tells Iside Edition. "She's warm. She's being fed."

Videos from the camp show that the kids seem to be in good spirits as they play indoor sports.

The weather has made driving conditions difficult across Southern California and even resulted in Tom Cruise getting clipped on the head by an umbrella while leaving a taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The storm is now making its way across the country, bringing tornadoes to the Midwest and snow to the East Coast.

