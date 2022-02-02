An approaching winter storm is set to affect over 20 states in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

According to a recent tweet from the NWS Weather Prediction Center, the system which began Feb. 1, will continue into the Northeast between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

Projected to reach from New England all the way down to the southern part of the country, several states are currently under winter storm warnings and watches. Both Missouri and Oklahoma have declared a state of emergency.

The impending storm is expected to bring "a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain," according to the National Weather Service.

The impact varies depending on the state, according to the weather service. NWS predicts around two feet of snow and high winds along the Rocky Mountains, parts of Michigan may get up to 15 inches of snow, while Arkansas and Texas could see up to 8 inches.

Southwest, Delta and American Airlines have chosen to be proactive, canceling some of the upcoming flights within the weather system’s projected path.

The weather service warns of potential of power outages and fallen trees alongside mixed precipitation across certain states.

Because the potential mix of ice and snow can make traveling dangerous, residents are encouraged to plan accordingly if they live in areas projected to be affected.

