‘Mattress Mack’ Turns His Furniture Store Into Shelter for Texans Without Power During Blistering Winter Storm

America is experiencing a deep freeze. At least 26 people have died as a result of the winter blast hitting much of the country with snow, ice and bone chilling cold. In Texas, millions are still without power and countless homeowners are now dealing with burst pipes that have led to flooded homes.

Videos on social media show panicked residents watching their homes flood. As water flowed through a light fixture in one apartment, it was completely destroyed. Outages across the state even hit the mayor of Houston in the middle of a TV interview. Hungry residents waited in long lines to buy food.

Inside Edition spoke to a Minneapolis couple stranded in Austin by the storm. They waited for four hours for food at an IHOP.

“A lot of us are trying to find food. There’s a lot of people in the same boat. And it’s really difficult that people can’t get into work to open up restaurants and grocery stores,” Morgan Staloch said.

A furniture store owner known as “Mattress Mack” generously opened two stores in Houston as overnight shelters. Families forced from their homes slept on the floor samples with price tags still on them.

“We're trying to alleviate some of their pain by opening up this furniture store for some warm food, good camaraderie and a good night's sleep if they need it,” Jim McIngvale said.

TV lifestyle expert Shay Millheiser lives in Austin and finds herself among millions who have lost power.

“One of the most important things you can do — grab an extra large towel and place it at the base of all your doors and thresholds to the outside. That's the number one source of heat loss, and when you don’t have power and you don’t have heat, it’s important to retain all of it,” Millheiser said.

Millheiser also said to keep your faucet dripping to prevent it from freezing.

