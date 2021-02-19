Texas Authorities Pay for Man Who Couldn't Afford Hotel Amid Massive Winter Storm Uri

As extreme snow conditions have consumed Texas, many families have been left homeless, stranded and left with no electricity to warm their homes. One man who couldn't afford a hotel room for the night was taken care of by Texas authorities who paid out-of-pocket for him and his family, according to WVUE.

"Our Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel where a patron couldn’t afford the room for the night. Being that he has a family with small children and the inclement weather, the deputies paid out of their pocket for the family to have a room for the night," Harris County Sheriffs Office wrote in a statement.

Since last week's winter storm, there have been at least 47 recorded deaths across the country, the Washington Post reported.

Nearly 180,000 homes and businesses in the state are without power Friday –– which is down from 300,000 Thursday, according to Poweroutage.us.

Earlier this week nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses had lost electricity, according to CNN.

Beyonce and Adidas have banded together to provide up to $1,000 of relief to Texas affected by the storm, according to the singer's website.

