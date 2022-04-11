Over 50,000 Ukrainians Have Entered US Since Russian Invasion Began
Over 40,000 refugees have been legally welcomed into the U.S. due to the Russian invasion, but border patrol has reported processing almost 10,000 who did not have legal documentation for their relocation.
As a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, almost 10,000 Ukrainians have been processed by border officials in the past two months for entering the U.S. without proper documentation.
According to unpublished data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 9,926 fleeing Ukrainians who lacked legal documentation needed to enter the country between Feb. 1 and April 6.
During this time span, a little over 40,000 “legal entries” by Ukrainians were also reported.
These legal entries include Ukrainians with visas, short-term travelers, tourists, or Ukrainian immigrants allotted permanent residence, according to the data.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to the largest displacement crisis since World War II, also causing the relocation of 4.4 million refugees to other European countries.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man With Ax Destroys Drum Kit of a Musician Who Was Playing in a California ParkCrime
Before Vanishing, Ciera Breland Said Husband Would Be Responsible 'If Anything Happens to Me,' Cousin SaysCrime
Mom of Natalee Holloway Confronted by Cops During Her Return to Aruba, Where Her Daughter DisappearedCrime
Baby Seal Is Rescued After Wandering Long Island's East EndAnimals
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Genocide for Alleged Atrocities in Ukraine as He Views Carnage in Bucha MassacreCrime