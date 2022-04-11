Over 50,000 Ukrainians Have Entered US Since Russian Invasion Began

First Published: 1:42 PM PDT, April 11, 2022

Over 40,000 refugees have been legally welcomed into the U.S. due to the Russian invasion, but border patrol has reported processing almost 10,000 who did not have legal documentation for their relocation.

According to unpublished data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 9,926 fleeing Ukrainians who lacked legal documentation needed to enter the country between Feb. 1 and April 6.

During this time span, a little over 40,000 “legal entries” by Ukrainians were also reported.

These legal entries include Ukrainians with visas, short-term travelers, tourists, or Ukrainian immigrants allotted permanent residence, according to the data. 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to the largest displacement crisis since World War II, also causing the relocation of  4.4 million refugees to other European countries.

