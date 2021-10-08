Owners Spring Into Action to Save Chihuahua Attacked by Coyote | Inside Edition

Owners Spring Into Action to Save Chihuahua Attacked by Coyote

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:07 AM PDT, October 8, 2021

Kerri and Larry Ruiz came to the rescue, with Kerri grabbing a secret weapon: an airhorn.

First came the desperate barking, then a frightening sight: a coyote chasing a chihuahua through its backyard catches up and chomps down on the poor little pup.

The coyote starts to make a getaway with the dog still in its jaws, but homeowners Kerri and Larry Ruiz came to the rescue.

Horrified by watching the life and death struggle of their beloved pet, Kerri sprang into action.

She grabbed a secret weapon, an airhorn, and gave it a blast. 

Little Chico the chihuahua suffered a broken rib and scratches, but he's lucky to be alive.

He has since recovered and is happy and healthy. 

The coyote had been able to jump the backyard fence in the Chatsworth, California, neighborhood. From now on, Chico's owners say they will never leave their dogs unattended. 

Related Stories

Coyotes Feared to Be Either on Drugs, Abused or Displaced Attack 3 Times in 4 Days in Vancouver Park
Coyote That Attacked 3-Year-Old on Cape Cod Believed to Be Same One That Stalked Woman in Viral Video
Woman Stalked by a Coyote on Cape Cod Beach Thanks the Boaters Who Rescued Her

 

Community Saves Beached Whale in Hours-Long Rescue Effort in ArgentinaAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
1

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says

Crime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
2

Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

Heroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
3

Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say

News
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4

4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village

Human Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
5

Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery

Offbeat