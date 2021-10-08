Owners Spring Into Action to Save Chihuahua Attacked by Coyote
Kerri and Larry Ruiz came to the rescue, with Kerri grabbing a secret weapon: an airhorn.
First came the desperate barking, then a frightening sight: a coyote chasing a chihuahua through its backyard catches up and chomps down on the poor little pup.
The coyote starts to make a getaway with the dog still in its jaws, but homeowners Kerri and Larry Ruiz came to the rescue.
Horrified by watching the life and death struggle of their beloved pet, Kerri sprang into action.
She grabbed a secret weapon, an airhorn, and gave it a blast.
Little Chico the chihuahua suffered a broken rib and scratches, but he's lucky to be alive.
He has since recovered and is happy and healthy.
The coyote had been able to jump the backyard fence in the Chatsworth, California, neighborhood. From now on, Chico's owners say they will never leave their dogs unattended.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife SaysCrime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down RoadHeroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones SayNews
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian VillageHuman Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve MysteryOffbeat