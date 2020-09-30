Pack of Rowdy Parrots Relocated in Wildlife Park After Cursing at Guests

A pack of naughty newly adopted parrots at a wildlife park in the United Kingdom were not acting very proper when they were squawking obscenities at visitors. Their bad behavior did not go unnoticed and prompted the park to relocate the birds to a more enclosed isolated enclosure and away from public viewing, reported the Evening Standard.

On Aug. 15, the five mischievous African grey parrots were brought to the nonprofit safari that also serves as a parrot sanctuary to 1,500 recovering birds, reported the New York Post.

Steve Nichols, the chief executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, said the newly adopted birds had been stuck together and had nothing much to do when they were put in lock-down together in one single room.

He told Lincolnshire Live that “because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds.”

"Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny. We always find it very comical when they do swear at you,” Nichols said. "The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again."

The staff were in hysterics when they realized what had actually happened, and many of the parkgoers, Nichols told the Evening Standard, found it highly amusing.

Nichols, who has been at the park for more than 25 years, said he has taken in parrots "that have sometimes had a bit of blue language," reported the news outlet. He explained that African grey parrots are particularly adept at "learning vocalizations from all sorts of noises.

While it's all good and fun, Nichols did, however, express his concern about the children who visit the park. To keep young visitors from hearing inappropriate language, Nichols relocated the feisty feather friends to an off-shore enclosure with the hope that the parrots will learn better manners from its peers.

In the meantime, the park’s Twitter page had a lot of bird lovers speaking their minds. Many asked to see the video, others praised the funny crew, some asked about the backstory of these furry critters while others were just left cussing and laughing.

One commenter wrote: “Finally, something to make me smile … Cheers my fine feathered friends, keep up the good work.”

“Let’s see them in action,” quipped another.

“Put up swearing footage! The world needs it!” demanded someone, who appeared to have a sense of humor.

While someone asked: “Are these birds available for adoption?!"

