Pair of 1984 Nikes Worn by Michael Jordan Fetch Over $1M at Auction

A pair of 1984 Nike Air Ships worn by Michael Jordan 37 years ago have fetched 1,472,000 at auction, BBC reported.

The sneakers were sold over the weekend at auction by Sotheby’s in Las Vegas.

“The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction – Michael Jordan’s regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984 – have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas,” they said in a statement.

Sotheby’s also posted the statement on Twitter.

Jordan’s Air Ships were bought by collector Nick Fiorella on Sunday night, the Independent reported.

Jordan used the pair of red and white kicks during his first season with the Chicago Bulls in 1984, the BBC reported. That same year, he and Nike collaborated and created the Air Jordan sneaker and brand which the iconic basketball player used from then on.

The first Air Jordan sneaker was known as the “AJ1” and was featured in the acclaimed 2020 docuseries “The Last Dance.”

The Nike Air Ships were popularized by Jordan after he started wearing them, according to The Independent.

Jordan’s Air Ships were are the most expensive sneakers sold that were worn in a game, however, they are just under $400,000 short of the most expensive sneakers ever sold. In April 2021, Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sold for a record $1.8 million at auction, making them the most expensive sneaker ever sold.

