The police officer at the heart of a shooting that shocked the nation is a free woman today. Kim Potter says she mistook her gun for a Taser when she killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota in 2021.

Now, the disgraced cop has been released from prison after serving 16 months of her two-year sentence.

A recent mug shot of Potter shows a remarkably different-looking woman than the one seen tearfully testifying in court.

Now, the parents of Daunte Wright are speaking about Potter's release in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition.

"You know, it's like day one, again. It's all over, again," Daunte's father Aubrey Wright says. "You know, to look at my wife and see the tears running down her face, and now I can't do nothing about it. It was a lot of pain."

Aubrey and Daunte's mother Katie Wright knew this day was coming, but that did not help ease the pain.

"There's no way that you can prepare for somebody who murdered your son to be able to continue their life as they know it when ours is completely shattered," Katie says.

Wright had been pulled over by officers with the Brooklyn Center Police Department because his car had expired tags.

Police say that they then tried to take Wright into custody when their records revealed he had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant.

Wright refused and returned to his car, at which time he was shot by Potter.

The 26-year veteran later said she thought she had grabbed her Taser and not her gun. Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter and apologized to the family, has said she still prays for Daunte and his family every day.

"She should have at least got the seven years that we were pushing for because, you know, we got a life sentence," says Aubrey.

"There's a piece of our heart missing," Katie adds. "There's a piece of our family that is not here. Our son has gone."

Related Stories