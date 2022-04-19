Passengers and Flight Attendants Rejoice After Mask Mandate Repealed by Federal Court Ruling

Airline passengers and employees happy to see mask-wearing made optional.

Airline passengers and employees rejoiced Tuesday as mask mandates were revoked after a federal judge ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Preventeion exceeded its authority in requiring facial coverings be worn onboard.

"Oh, my God, best day ever," exulted one JetBlue flight attendant.

Inside Edition correspondent Alison Hall boarded a flight to Boston Tuesday morning, where most passengers were still masked. Some hadn't heard the news. 

"Well hallelujah!" said one pleased passenger when told the news.

And on subway and train platforms, there also was some confusion as to the new changes. But in some places, such as New York City, masks are still required.

"I'm not ready to take it off, I'm 70 years old," said one commuter.

The federal mandate repeal came courtesy of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump appointee in Florida. She ruled Monday the mandate was unlawful because it exceeded the statutory authority of the CDC, which she said violated administrative law in issuing it.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a President Joe Biden administration official said Monday night.

“In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time," the White House said.  The CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”

