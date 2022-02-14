Prince Harry and Cousin Princess Eugenie Spotted Wearing Masks During Super Bowl

Prince Harry is making the most of his living situation in Los Angeles by taking in the area's first Super Bowl since 1993. He and his cousin, Princess Eugenie, took in the action at Super Bowl LVI, which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite his celebrity status, it was Prince Harry’s first Super Bowl, People reported.

Other famous international faces that were seen at the Super Bowl included British singer Rita Ora and her boyfriend, director Taika Waititi, who hails from New Zealand. They posted about their experience on Instagram.

Canadians Ryan Reynolds, Drake and Justin Bieber were spotted at the big game; Irish singer Niall Horan took in the game with friend Shawn Mendes; South African actress Charlize Theron was also spotted, as was Australian comic Rebel Wilson.

It remains unclear which team the royals were supporting but Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was born and raised in Los Angeles and he has been living in Southern California since 2020.

Princess Eugenie flew to California from her home in Windsor, England, People reported.

NBC’s cameras showed the royals observing SoFi Stadium's rules that required masks worn during the big game.

The Super Bowl mandated that everyone not eating or drinking must wear masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but cameras caught many others not following the rule.

On Monday, Clarence House confirmed that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had tested positive for COVID-19.

News of Camilla’s positive test in England came four days after her husband, Prince Charles, 73, went into self-isolation following his positive diagnosis for the virus, the royals' office confirmed on Monday. It is Charles’ second time battling COVID-19.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines,” Clarence House said in a statement Monday.

Just days prior to Charles testing positive, he was reportedly with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She has not been showing any symptoms and is being monitored, People reported.

