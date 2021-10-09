Paul McCartney went to social media to honor his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon on what would have been his 81st birthday.

He shared a throwback black and white photo of the two of them playing instruments and wrote, "Happy Birthday thoughts for John – Paul."

Yoko Ono also shared a photo of John and their son Sean Lennon, who shares a birthday with his dad. "Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you!" she captioned the photo.

In the image, Sean, now 45, and John are blowing out candles on top of a cake.

Sean celebrated his birthday by sharing a large throwback photo of him wearing a birthday crown with the number six on it.

On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was killed at the age of 40 by Mark David Chapman. The incident occurred while he was walking into his manhattan apartment.

Chapman later apologized for the crime, saying, "I just want to reiterate that I'm sorry for my crime. I have no excuse. This was for self-glory. I think it's the worst crime that there could be to do something to someone that's innocent."

Related Stories