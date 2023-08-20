Penguins Who Ate Plastic and Were Exposed to Oil Now Released into the Wild
Scientists warn climate change is destroying their habitats and overfishing is taking their food source.
Fifteen newly rehabilitated penguins made the victorious journey back into the wild.
They were rescued between April of 2022 and February 2023, arriving at the Fundacion Mundo Marino in bad condition.
According to biologists at the center, the birds were “malnourished, dehydrated, hypothermic, and parasitic.”
But some had it even worse even though they’d never met a human, they were dealing with human-made problems, like exposure to oil or eating plastic.
Biologist Sergio Rodriguez told CBS News, “all these afflictions are directly or indirectly caused by humans. We can try to save them here but it's up to the global community to save the environment and planet.”
Veterinarians brought the ill penguins back to health.
While releasing the 15 penguins back to home is a triumph of sorts, scientists warn climate change is destroying their habitats and overfishing is taking their food source. These penguins waddle off to an unknown future.
