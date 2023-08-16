The devastating wildfires in Maui have left 106 people confirmed dead, but authorities say that number will grow. About 1,300 people are believed to be missing.

Did a fallen power line start the fires? As the investigation continues, that's one theory of how the devastating wild fires in Maui started.

Jill Perkins filmed the video that may have captured the first moment of what would become the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

“I think we need to load up the car, maybe,” Perkins could be heard saying.

Perkins and her husband got into their car and fled.

A boat crew was filmed in a separate video heading into the disaster to rescue families.

Emma Nelson and Christina Lovitt were on that rescue boat.

“We pulled two children out of the water,” they tell Inside Edition. “We all still had been in shock. And I think they were very much in shock.”

Emotions are running high in Maui. One resident described the devastation in a video on social media.

“There’s so many people out here that need help,” the resident said.

Scott Rusher fled his vacation home on Maui as the fires approached. He is now collecting supplies for Maui residents and is overwhelmed by the response so far.

“We’ve got sunscreen. We’ve got clothes, we’ve got sandals, got bedding, shirts,” Rusher says.

After days of silence from President Joe Biden on the disaster, he is now speaking out about the fire.

“We’re working with the state to make sure survivors who have lost their homes have a place to call home until we can rebuild,” Biden said.

The president and first lady will visit Maui on Monday.