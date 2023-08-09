A category four hurricane is approaching Hawaii Wednesday as wildfires have broken out on the island of Maui.

Scenes from the island have been described as ‘apocalyptic’ as Maui has been facing raging fires. The fires have been so intense that local firefighters have been overwhelmed and some residents have had to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke says hospitals are ‘overburdened with burn patients.’

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Luke said.

Antiques expert Alan Dickar tells Inside Edition that his gallery is likely to be destroyed. Dickar also shot a video of businesses going up in flames in the town of Lahaina.

“I also have three houses, all in the same area. It’s likely that all three have burned down,” Dickar says.

Fires are being driven by 80-mile-an-hour gusts from Hurricane Dora, south of the Hawaiian islands.

Co-workers Casey Piquet and Trey Smith fled the fires.

“We’re still looking for our friends and family,” the co-workers say. “There are a lot of people now without homes or places to go back to or jobs to go back to.”

More than 2,000 people are stranded at the Maui airport. Authorities are warning people not to travel there.