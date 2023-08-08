An elderly Texas couple and their dog were found dead in their home after their air conditioner stopped working.

Ramona and Monway Isons were found by a neighbor who went to check on them, but it was too late. The couple’s daughter Roxana Flood tells Inside Edition that their air conditioner stopped working at her parents' home on a Monday.

“Their air conditioner had malfunctioned,” Flood says.

The nation has been facing dangerous heat this summer. Temperatures soared past 100 degrees for over 20 days in July alone.

Unfortunately, the Isons were too proud to ask for money to get their air conditioner fixed and secured a loan for $2000 on Thursday.

“They hadn’t told the family what happened,” Flood says.

The couple’s daughter believes her parents had enough with the heat and were preparing to leave their home for relief in Baytown, Texas.

“I wish that they would have asked for help,” Flood says.

The Isons were high school sweethearts and married for 52 years.