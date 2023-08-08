Costa Rican Soccer Player Eaten by Crocodile After Jumping Into Santa Cruz River

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:13 AM PDT, August 8, 2023

Jesus “Chucho” Lopez Ortiz, 29, was killed by a crocodile late last month after he jumped into the river and was eaten, according to the Tico Times.

A Costa Rican soccer player died after he jumped into the Santa Cruz and was devoured by one of the creatures in the crocodile-infested waters, according to reports.

The incident, which happened in late July, is only coming to surface now after the team he played for, Deportivo Río Cañas, posted about the tragedy on Facebook.

“Despite how difficult it is for everyone the loss of Chucho, we have to continue in the tournament, now is when we need the fans the most and go together stronger toward the goal of winning the Copa Carrillo, the club wrote on August 5. “We will have bus service, save your space with time. With you we are stronger.”

It is unknown whether Lopez drowned or died from injuries sustained in the crocodile’s jaws, the Tico Times reported.

The crocodile actually pulled Lopez’s body underwater while horrified witnesses looked on, New York Post reported.

Local authorities shot and killed the crocodile to recover Ortiz’s remains, a Costa Rican Red Cross spokesperson told the Tico Times.

Lopez Ortiz is survived by his two children, ages 8 and 3, according to the New York Post.

A funeral was held for Lopez Ortiz last week in Carrillo and the team announced that thousands attended to pay their respects.

