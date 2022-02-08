The son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin was nearly attacked by a croc at an Australian zoo, People reported.

Robert Irwin was nearly attacked while trying to feed the 12-foot-long crocodile named Casper at the Australia Zoo, People said.

Irwin, 18, took to social media to announce what happened and said the encounter was "one of the most intense croc feeds I've done.”

Casper, a white skinned crocodile, is the “wildest” croc at the zoo, Irwin said.

The incident was captured on cameras for the Irwin's series, “Crikey! It's the Irwins.” The crocodile incident appeared in the final episode which aired over the weekend.

Irwin said that safety is a top priority and when Casper lunged at him and the crew who entered the enclosure during feeding time, he knew it was time to “bail.”

“Safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it,” he wrote on Instagram. “And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!”

Casper, Irwin told Entertainment Tonight, was actually rescued by his father many years ago and was recently brought to the zoo.

"We had a crock, a brand-new crocodile that was actually rescued by my dad and moved into a new enclosure. It was our first time doing a feeding and everything," he shared, adding that things quickly took a scary turn. "Long story short, it was the first time I ever actually had to completely ditch the food run and jump over a fence while there was a croc right at my heels -- a massive, dominant male," he told ET.

He called the incident, "definitely scary," adding, "I think it's one of those things when you're feeding a crocodile you'd be silly not to be nervous. For me, it's a really exciting adrenaline rush. For me, crocodiles have been my specialty and what I love to do is to work with these incredible animals because of my dad, he instilled that passion."

Related Stories