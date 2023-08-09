Lighting Strikes 2 Brothers at Once Camping in Upstate New York

Two brothers were struck by lightning at the same time in Upstate New York over the weekend, according to reports.

The incident occurred August 4 around 1 p.m. when forest rangers say a 34-year-old from Pennsylvania and a 44-year-old from Syracuse, New York, were camping in a tent at the base of a tree which was struck by lightning and hit the campers, according to MyNBC5.

The campers were near the Follensby Clear Pond boat launch on Adirondack Island, according to Times Union.

Both of the campers sustained some injuries and both had to spend the night in the hospital for monitoring, Times Union reported.

One subject is on crutches with swelling to his ankle while the other is experiencing hearing issues, New York Almanac reported.

The identities of the campers have not been released.

Forest Ranger Matthew Adams was among the first to arrive at the campsite after the victims called for help and spoke to Times Union.

“It was very stormy, and Friday was a light show,” he told Times Union.

Adams told the news outlet he saw the large lightning that hit a tall white pine on the island where the two campers were sheltering in their tent.

“I saw the bolt. It was in front of me,” Adams added.

When Adams saw the campers he said, “they got the splash effect from the lightning,” and explained that the men felt the residual shock from the main strike that hit the nearby white pine.

“They were definitely shaken up,” he added.