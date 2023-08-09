Jen Weisner has a forgiving heart.

The sewing blogger was in the middle of taping an instructional video when a driver literally crashed her session by slamming into the front of her house.

Crystal Fargo was making a food delivery when she says she fainted behind the wheel, blew through a stop sign and smashed into Weisner's Florida home.

The two women reunited in an interview with Inside Edition, saying they were both thankful that Fargo was able to walk away from the crash.

Video shows Weisner chatting away about blouses when something slams into her house, and pictures fall off the wall behind her.

Stunned, Weisner is seen covering her mouth with her hands before bolting out the door. Security video captured the scene outside, as Fargo's white sedan is seen careening through a stop sign and slamming up a slight incline before hitting Weisner's house.

Weisner opens the driver's door, but can't see anything because the air bag deployed. "Are you OK?" she repeatedly asks. Fargo was OK, and was eventually able to get out of the car and walk around.

"I'm still in shock that she walked away and I'm so grateful that she wasn't injured," Weisner tells Inside Edition.

Fargo says she is grateful to Weisner.

"She just kept asking if I was OK, and I kept telling her 'yes' and 'fine' and 'I'm so sorry' and 'I did

not mean to do this' and 'I don't know what happened' and she was very sweet and even prayed with me," Fargo recalls.

Weisner says she has no hard feelings.

"It just happened, she's passed out. It's not her fault," the seamstress says.

Fargo says she sought medical attention after the crash.

"According to the hospital, they told me my potassium levels were low and that caused me to black out," Fargo says.

"She's amazing," Fargo says of Weisner. "Just a sweetheart of a person."