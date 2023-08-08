A car crashed into the second floor of a Pennsylvania home Sunday and was left dangling from the roof in what cops believe was an “intentional act,” according to reports.

Members of the Junction Fire Company said they responded to a call Sunday afternoon after a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a home in Decatur Township.

Junction Fire Department posted images and the news of the wild event on Facebook and wrote, “The Rescues crew stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms.”

A spokesperson for Junction Fire Company told ABC27 that the car likely hit a small culvert next to the home’s driveway which launched it through the air. The spokesperson added that the occupant of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and their condition remains unknown at this time.

The name and gender of the driver have not been released.

The homeowners were evaluated but were not taken to the hospital, ABC27 reported.

Thankfully no one inside the home was harmed, according to New York Post.

Pennsylvania State Police and troopers have said it was “determined through an investigation that the crash was an intentional act and charges are pending at this time,” according to the New York Post.