As wildfires continue to devastate Hawaii’s island of Maui, more harrowing stories of survival are spreading on social media.

A video shows people jumping into water to escape the flames, but wind whipped the water, causing people to be swept away by the current.

“The ocean almost swept my kids away a few times. We stuck together, we held on, we’re not gonna die this way,” a California family says.

One woman says she was in the water with two neighbors.

“One of them passed away right next to us from smoke inhalation,” the woman says.

A resident ran along a dock in the historic town of Lahaina, urging everyone to flee.

Oprah Winfrey, who has a thousand-acre estate on Maui, handed out supplies she purchased at a temporary shelter.

“It’s a little overwhelming, you know? But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting and you know, people who are just bringing what they can and doing what they can,” Winfrey says.

Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, took to social media to post a message for Hawaii-bound tourists.

“Do not book a hotel stay,” Momoa posted. “Survivors are the priority.”

California residents Eugenia Park and her fiancé, Jonathan Oei, had planned to get married Thursday at a resort hotel in Lahaina in front of 86 guests. But, in the wake of the fires, they had to reschedule and scale down the ceremony.

“We’re just rolling with the punches,” the couple says. “I think the most important thing is the safety of our friends and family.”

The governor of Hawaii says they will rebuild, no matter how long it takes.