Wildfires in Hawaii Leave 36 Dead and Devastate Countless Homes and Businesses

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:32 PM PDT, August 10, 2023

Southwest and Hawaiian Airlines have added extra plans and cut fares for those looking to leave the island of Maui.

Wildfires in Hawaii’s island of Maui have destroyed countless homes and left at least 36 people confirmed dead, in what officials say is an unprecedented situation.

Flames ran through Maui, devastating the historic town of Lahaina. Next to the ocean lay burned-down homes and totaled vehicles.

A helicopter flying over Lahaina revealed the destruction. Inside Edition spoke to the pilot, Richie Olsten.

“The most horrific part is the loss of homes for so many people. Hundreds of homes are totally destroyed,” Olsten says.

Residents are taking to social media to post emotional videos.

“Right now we are looking for our parents,” one TikTok user said. “My dad called and he’s okay,” another user posted.

Southwest Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have added extra planes and cut fares to $19 on flights to other islands for those looking to leave Maui. Southwest is allowing pets to travel for a dollar.

The Maui County spokesperson says phone service being down has made it difficult to provide help to those who need it.

Related Stories

Man Dies of Heat Stroke in Park on Trip to Spread His Dad's Ashes
Some People in Hawaii Jump Into Ocean to Escape Wildfire
Lighting Strikes 2 Brothers at Once Camping in Upstate New York
Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to at Least 36 PeopleNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Some Trafficking Survivors Say 'Sound of Freedom' Is Far From True
Some Trafficking Survivors Say 'Sound of Freedom' Is Far From True
1

Some Trafficking Survivors Say 'Sound of Freedom' Is Far From True

News
Florida Deputy Says Stopping a Runaway Speedboat Boat Was a ‘Rush’
Florida Deputy Says Stopping a Runaway Speedboat Boat Was a ‘Rush’
2

Florida Deputy Says Stopping a Runaway Speedboat Boat Was a ‘Rush’

Human Interest
Car Crashes Into Pennsylvania Home, Left Dangling From Roof in ‘Intentional Act’: Cops
Car Crashes Into Pennsylvania Home, Left Dangling From Roof in ‘Intentional Act’: Cops
3

Car Crashes Into Pennsylvania Home, Left Dangling From Roof in ‘Intentional Act’: Cops

News
93-Year-Old Black Matriarch Fights Land Developer to Save Home That's Been in Her Family Since the Civil War
93-Year-Old Black Matriarch Fights Land Developer to Save Home That's Been in Her Family Since the Civil War
4

93-Year-Old Black Matriarch Fights Land Developer to Save Home That's Been in Her Family Since the Civil War

News
Cousin of Uvalde Mass Shooter Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up School: Cops
Cousin of Uvalde Mass Shooter Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up School: Cops
5

Cousin of Uvalde Mass Shooter Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up School: Cops

Crime