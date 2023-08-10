Wildfires in Hawaii’s island of Maui have destroyed countless homes and left at least 36 people confirmed dead, in what officials say is an unprecedented situation.

Flames ran through Maui, devastating the historic town of Lahaina. Next to the ocean lay burned-down homes and totaled vehicles.

A helicopter flying over Lahaina revealed the destruction. Inside Edition spoke to the pilot, Richie Olsten.

“The most horrific part is the loss of homes for so many people. Hundreds of homes are totally destroyed,” Olsten says.

Residents are taking to social media to post emotional videos.

“Right now we are looking for our parents,” one TikTok user said. “My dad called and he’s okay,” another user posted.

Southwest Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have added extra planes and cut fares to $19 on flights to other islands for those looking to leave Maui. Southwest is allowing pets to travel for a dollar.

The Maui County spokesperson says phone service being down has made it difficult to provide help to those who need it.