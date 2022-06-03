Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident
The freak accident is still under investigation.
A Pennsylvania man died in a fatal car accident moments after he shot off his finger, according to reports.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the unusual incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Gazette.
Authorities identified Tyler States, 25, as the victim.
Cops reported to the parking lot of a Quality Inn in Wysox Township after a firearm was reported found. After a background check, it was learned that the weapon belonged to States, according to My Twin Tiers.
Authorities said it appeared States accidentally shot himself in the middle finger of his left hand, and then left the parking lot at a high rate of speed and crashed his vehicle. No evidence of foul play was involved at either scene, according to WENY News.
