Wednesday’s mass shooting inside a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital is just the latest mass shooting in the country and adds to a grim tally of nearly two dozen in just a week.

Tulsa police say that a gunman, identified as Michael Lewis, killed four people and injured several others at St. Francis Health System campus medical facility. He allegedly went there to kill a doctor he blamed for the pain he experienced after surgery, AP reported.

Authorities say Lewis entered a building with an AR-15-style weapon and opened fire, killing two doctors and two other people before turning the gun on himself, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a press conference Thursday morning. The killer left a letter at the scene of the crime, according to the chief.

As America still grieves the innocent lives lost in the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman who entered an elementary school, there have been 20 known mass shootings since, according to the independent research group Gun Violence Archive.

Gun Violence Archive, which is an independent organization that collects data from over 7,500 sources, has tabulated the latest shootings, according to NPR.

So far, just in 2022, more than 18,000 people have died of gun violence in this country.

Here are the other places where a mass shooting has occurred in just a week in the United States of America.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On May 25, four people were shot, leaving one 19-year-old in critical condition, as the victims were on their way to a prom party, according to CBS.

Stanwood, Michigan

On May 27, three siblings who were 3, 4, and 6, and their mother were shot and killed. Investigators believe the man who shot the four family members was their father and the matriarch’s husband, according to Newsweek.

Anniston, Alabama

Six people were shot while they attended a graduation party on May 27, which had over 150 people aged 14 to 20. Six people were injured, according to Newsweek. No one was killed, according to the Anniston Police Department.

“The impulse to use firearms by the young people in our society is a tragedy and a shame. Your local police department is called after an event happens and is not able to predict this type of crime. It is up to the families and communities as a whole to protect our children from gun violence. APD is committed to doing whatever we can to help,” the Anniston Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

“Lives are fragile and precious. This is not a video game or movie. You don't get to respawn. The other person doesn't get another chance to play again.”

Memphis, Tennessee

On May 28, four people were shot and injured in Memphis at a car show, according to Gun Violence Archive. A suspect, a convicted felon, was arrested by Memphis police, according to Newsweek.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

On May 28, one man was killed and three women were injured in a shooting at a local Colorado Springs bar. No arrests have been made, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Fresno, California

One man was killed and three teenagers were injured during a shooting at Radio Park on Saturday May 28. A firearm was found at the scene but no arrests have been made, according to Newsweek.

Malabar, Florida

On May 28, a shooting left four teenagers aged 15 to 18 injured as shots rang out between two men at house party that night. No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the incident, according to Click Orlando.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

On May 28, six teenagers aged 15 were shot and injured during a confrontation between two groups in the downtown area of the city according to WDEF. Two victims were in critical condition.

A suspect was arrested but later released, according to WDEF.

“Two individuals, from one group, started firing upon the other group and we believe there wasn’t one intended target in that other group. At this time, it does not seem to be any connection to anything gang-related. That’s not been completely ruled out but there’s nothing to indicate that at this time,” Celeste Murphy, Chattanooga Police Chief told WDEF.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly urged for guns to be out of the hands of criminals, according to WDEF.

“And once again I’m standing here, in front of you, talking about our community’s youth getting shot. That’s outrageous and it has to stop. It’s ridiculous that I even have to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids,” Kelly said. “Easy access to illegal guns is killing kids and our community has the responsibility to put a stop to it.”

Chicago, Illinois

Two mass shootings occurred in the city of Chicago on May 29.

The first, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, left five people seriously injured during a heated exchange in the West Side of the Windy City, according to Newsweek. No arrests have been made, according to reports.

The second shooting at West Humboldt Park on Sunday night left one man dead and four others, including the suspect, injured.

Henderson, Nevada

On May 29, just minutes to midnight, two rival motorcycle gangs got into an altercation leaving seven people injured, according to Henderson police. No one was killed.

Beachwood, California

On May 29, during a party, shots were fired, leaving one person killed and three injured in the Beachwood area of Merced County, according to Newsweek.

Taft, Oklahoma

On May 29, a mass shooting at a Memorial Day festival in the city center left one teenager dead and seven injured. The alleged shooter turned himself in and was arrested, according to KOCO.

Houston, Texas

On May 29, four people were injured during what police believe was a road rage shooting in the city.

Phoenix, Arizona

Late on May 29, one person was killed and five other teens were injured at a house party. Police say the shooting began after uninvited guests showed up to the house party and were asked to leave, according to AZ Central.

Benton Harbor, Michigan

On Memorial Day, a mass shooting took place at a popular bar and lounge. A 19-year-old was killed and six injured after an altercation broke out between three different groups due to a ticketed event scheduled at the venue, according to reports.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Two people were killed and two were injured at a Memorial Day party which had over 100 people, according to CBS Philadelphia.

“A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said.

Charleston, South Carolina

Ten people were injured, leaving four in critical condition including a pregnant woman, after gunfire erupted during Memorial Day festivities in a lot.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said “thoughts and prayers” are not enough and is furious with the gun violence in America, according to ABC 4.

Waco, Texas

Four people were injured on May 31 after shooting in Waco, Tuesday evening. Police are still investigating what happened and no arrests have been made, according to reports.

Related Stories