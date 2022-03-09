The family of the Hatboro Pennsylvania police officer who was hospitalized for a brain injury after a bee sting last year has been told he will not recover, according to a social media post by his family.

Ryan Allen, a Montgomery County Police officer since 2013 and a member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force, suffered a heart attack and then a serious brain injury after he was stung by a bee in October 2021.

“We have learned that Ryan’s anoxic brain injury is even more devastating and extensive than we even first knew or could understand. Now that it has been several months since his cardiac arrest, the swelling in his brain has subsided and a recent MRI revealed shrinking of his brain and that crucial portions of his brain are no longer there,” Whitney Allen, the officer’s wife, wrote in a Facebook post.

"We have been told by his medical team there is no chance that he will recover in any meaningful way.”

A GoFundMe account was created to aid the Allen family in expenses, and the community was successful in raising over $100,000.

"We have made the extremely painful decision as a family to have Ryan discharged from rehabilitation on hospice care to spend his remaining days surrounded by loved ones and friends in a peaceful setting close to our home," Allen’s wife said.

"The funds raised will be used for private duty nursing care during Ryan's last weeks, as it is still uncertain if any nursing care while Ryan is on hospice will be covered by insurance.”

She wrote that she was grateful for the generosity of her community, and asked for continued prayers for her family.

"Please pray that we have the strength for this next part and that Ryan suffers no additional trauma or pain during his transition to heaven."

