A Pennsylvania woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of two men who were posing as contractors and going door-to-door with fake credentials, police said.

A female homeowner in the borough of West Chester reported last week she was attacked after men came to her house claiming they were contractors with Everest Roofing and Masonry and produced laminated IDs and business cards, said Dave March of the West Chester Police Department.

One of the men identified himself as "Jimmy" and began discussing home repairs including roof and siding work, the woman reported to police. That man sexually assaulted her inside the woman's house, police said.

Investigators later arrested James McDonagh, 22, of Ireland, and John Delaney, of Britain, March said. Both have no address in Pennsylvania, police said.

McDonagh is charged with aggravated assault and indecent assault, according to court records. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Chester County Prison, according to jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Defense attorney Joshua Chung told Inside Edition Digital that his client is "wrongfully accused."

John Delaney, 27, of Britain, is charged with fraud, deceptive business practices and two vehicle violations. He also is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and his first court appearance is scheduled for Friday. Inside Edition Digital reached out for comment to his lawyer.

Investigators determined that Everest Roofing and Masonry, which also boasted a website with glowing reviews, was a fake business, police said.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the bogus company or who had contact with the suspects is asked to call West Chester Police detectives at 610-436-1337.