People’s ‘Sexiest Doctor’ Under Fire for Pics From Maskless Miami Party

Dr. Mike, the man dubbed the “sexiest doctor alive” by People Magazine, is under fire for photos showing him partying in Miami, where no one seemed to be wearing a mask, or much else. Videos show the doctor, who has 10 million social media followers, cracking the neck of a bikini-clad woman without wearing a mask.



Dr. Mike had recently spoken out about COVID-19, saying, “The one thing that works for everybody: 6 feet away from others, swimming or on land, make sure your face is covered out of the water.”



A representative told Inside Edition that all all guidelines related to COVID-19 safety were followed and that Dr. Mike "took off his mask only when getting in and out of the water.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 numbers are surging ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, with the virus now causing more than one death per minute in the United States.

People heading into New York City on Wednesday were stopped at checkpoints and told to quarantine. The checkpoints included Holland Tunnel and other crossings in Manhattan, along with bus and train stations.

Authorities say the quarantine regulations will be strictly enforced. People who don't get tested or defy quarantine orders face up to $2000 in fines.



