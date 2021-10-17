Peru’s Newest Playground Is Constructed From Melted-Down Firearms | Inside Edition

Peru’s Newest Playground Is Constructed From Melted-Down Firearms

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:07 AM PDT, October 17, 2021

Over 5,000 firearms seized from illegal markets and criminals were gathered and given to a steel company. And they were used to make something that children can enjoy.

A new playground opened in Lima, Peru. That ordinarily wouldn’t be news, except for the fact that this playground is made out of guns.

Kiddos seemed to be enjoying the seesaws, swings, and climbing bars. Most of them were blissfully unaware that their playground equipment was crafted from implements of destruction.

They were melted down and then fashioned into the playground equipment. 

It brings to mind an often-repeated line in the Bible when the Prophet Isaiah calls for people to “beat their swords into ploughshares,” turning tools of war into ones of peace. This would be the 21st-century version of that. 

One mother told Reuters the new playground was a dream. And the kids seemed to agree. 

