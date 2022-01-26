Peter Dinklage Slams Disney's Decision to Remake 'Snow White' Over Dwarfism Stereotypes

Disney's decision to remake the 1930s classic “Snow White” is coming under fire. Actor Peter Dinklage, known for his Emmy-winning role on “Game of Thrones,” called it a backward step for little people on Marc Maron's podcast.

“You're still making that a** backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave? What the f*** are you doing, man?” Dinklage said.

“West Side Story” breakout star Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White in the live-action remake.

“They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Makes no sense to me,” Dinklage said.

Comedian Brad Williams echoed Dinklage’s concerns about stereotypes.

“We don’t all hang out in a cabin together. We don’t all have nicknames that have to do with emotions. We’re not all miners. I’ve never carried a pick axe to work, and I’ve lived in some harsh neighborhoods,” Williams told Inside Edition.

The original movie from 1937 is a Disney classic, famed for its artistry and classic music like “Heigh Ho” and “Whistle While You Work.”

Disney said in a statement, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

Variety deputy TV editor Michael Schneider spoke to Inside Edition about the remake.

“Disney hasn’t given specific examples of how they might re-approach the dwarves in ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ but they said that it is going to be a very different version of what we saw in the animated version all those years ago. What that is remains to be seen,” Schneider said.

