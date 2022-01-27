For decades, Charlie Brown has brought laughs and smiles to families worldwide, especially during the holidays. And now actor Peter Robbins, the person who gave Charlie his voice and helped bring others so much joy, has died.

Peter’s agent told TMZ that he had taken his own life.

Born Louis Nanasi in Los Angeles in 1956, he was the first to voice the character in 1963.

Shortly after Christmas, Peter checked himself into a mental institution. He said he was in a really bad place, and he really needed prayers.

Although hospital staff encouraged Peter to stay, he checked out on January 18 and died sometime afterward.

Peter struggled with bipolar disorder and substance abuse, and It was a cause that he was vocal about and wanted to help others with.

Peter Robbins was 65 years old.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please call the national suicide hotline, 800-273-8255.

