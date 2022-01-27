Peter Robbins, 1st Actor Who Voiced Charlie Brown, Has Died
Born Louis Nanasi in Los Angeles in 1956, Peter was the first to voice the character in 1963.
For decades, Charlie Brown has brought laughs and smiles to families worldwide, especially during the holidays. And now actor Peter Robbins, the person who gave Charlie his voice and helped bring others so much joy, has died.
Peter’s agent told TMZ that he had taken his own life.
Born Louis Nanasi in Los Angeles in 1956, he was the first to voice the character in 1963.
Shortly after Christmas, Peter checked himself into a mental institution. He said he was in a really bad place, and he really needed prayers.
Although hospital staff encouraged Peter to stay, he checked out on January 18 and died sometime afterward.
Peter struggled with bipolar disorder and substance abuse, and It was a cause that he was vocal about and wanted to help others with.
Peter Robbins was 65 years old.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please call the national suicide hotline, 800-273-8255.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix SeriesCrime
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver TransplantHealth
Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare CancerHuman Interest
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New DocumentaryEntertainment